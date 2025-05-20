Liverpool rockband Red Rum Club announce new UK tour: where, when & ticket info
Scouse Sextet Red Rum Club continue their upward curve both nationally and further afield.
Following a recent hometown headline at Aintree Racecourse to a sold-out crowd of 11,000, Red Rum Club have announced an extensive UK tour for Autumn 2025.
The run sees them travel across the country for 13 shows.
Where are Red Rum Club going?
BUCK UK TOUR 2025
September, 24 – Newcastle, Boiler Shop
September, 25 – Glasgow, SWG3
September, 26 – Hull, The Welly Club
September, 29 – Sheffield, The Foundry
October, 1 – Cardiff, The Tramshed
October, 2 – Manchester, Albert Hall
October, 3 – Leicester, O2 Academy
October, 4 – Oxford, O2 Academy
October, 6 – Bournemouth, The Old Fire Station
October, 7 – Bristol Trinity Centre
October, 8 – Brighton, Concord
October, 9 – London, Electric Brixton
When do tickets go on sale?
Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 23 May and are available here.
What else is new with Red Rum Club?
With a distinct sound described as "Mariachi Merseybeat", 2025 has already seen UK arena and European tours supporting The Wombats, plus announcements for Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds, Tramlines and YNOT festivals.
Autumn 2025 is set to be filled with major events for Red Rum Club including the release of the band’s eagerly anticipated 5th studio album BUCK (Modern Sky UK, Avenue A USA) on September 5.
Summarized as, “a rebellious, high-energy evolution that shatters expectations and redefines their sound”, it is confidently expected to surpass the UK album chart position of their previous album (“Western Approaches” #8) and break into the top 5.
The major UK headline tour will then be followed by another North American tour with The Wombats (October/November), and the band’s own biggest North American tour to date/