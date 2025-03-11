Liverpool born star Wayne Rooney is set to be joined by boxer Tyson Fury as co-manager of the Soccer Aid team.

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney has been joined by the Manchester born boxer Tyson Fury to co-manage Soccer Aid's charity England team.

Ex England forward Wayne, 39, is stepping out of retirement to also play in the team's annual match, which raises money for children's aid charity Unicef.

Former heavyweight champion of the world Tyson, who announced he had retired earlier this year, has not ruled out substituting himself in during the charity competition.

Since 2006 - when Unicef UK ambassador Robbie Williams co-founded the concept - the charity has raised more than £106 million.

The charity match starring Tyson, Wayne and co will be on June 15 at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Tyson Fury and Wayne Rooney who will co-manage England for Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2025. | PA

What has Wayne said about his new role?

Ex-Plymouth Argyle manager Wayne said: "I enjoyed the last time I was involved at Soccer Aid so much that when the call came for the 2025 match it was a really easy decision.

"I'm a big boxing fan, so to do it alongside Tyson Fury is fantastic. It really sums up how brilliant Soccer Aid is. We have this in common: we'll both be taking it incredibly seriously.

"Obviously it's great to lace-up the old boots again - and see some old friends - but the cause is the real reason we are doing this.

"Unicef needs our help. So, I promise we'll put on a show for you this June if you buy your tickets to help raise money for Unicef and for children around the world."

What has Tyson said?

The 36-year-old dad of seven said: " Tyson Fury : England manager. Who would ever have thought it?

"I have had some big fights in my career and the prospect of leading my England team to victory this June fills me with just as much excitement as any heavyweight fight.

"Everyone knows that I am a huge Manchester United fan too, so it's even more special for me that the game is at Old Trafford this year - and I get to manage one of my heroes, Wayne Rooney . How can we lose?

"The work Unicef does all around the world is so special and so important. I really hope that you can come along and support us this summer."

L to R: Robbie Williams, Tyson Fury, Wayne Rooney and Louis Tomlinson will all be involved in the next Soccer Aid. | PA

Which other stars are involved?

Other co-managers include former football manager Harry Redknapp and Line Of Duty star Vicky McClure for England , while players are Paddy McGuinness , former Red Devils player Gary Neville , singer Tom Grennan , reality star Sam Thompson , Olympian Sam Quek, Dragons' Den star Steven Bartlett , Olympian Sir Mo Farah , and One Direction star Louis Tomlinson.

The England players will thenface the Soccer Aid World XI FC team, with Gladiator star "Diamond" Livi Sheldon, and former Italian player Leonardo Bonucci announced so far.

Top Gear and Take Me Out star Paddy from Bolton added: "This year's Soccer Aid match at Old Trafford is going to be an absolute belter. I genuinely love this event - it's a highlight of the year for me.

"I've been involved for many years now and still can't believe it has become the world's biggest charity football match. I don't run around quite as much as I used to, which is why I play in goal now - I'm representing all the dads out there, which is funny because the game takes places on Father's Day ."