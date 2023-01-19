Series eight winner Davide Sanclimenti joined Sam Thompson and Indiyah Polack on the Love Island: The Morning After podcast

Love Island returned to our screens this week and we have already seen three bombshells enter the South African villa.

Following each episode, co-hosts Sam Thompson, 30, and Indiyah Polack, 24, provide a villa debrief on the Love Island: The Morning After podcast.

This morning (19 January), Sam and former islander Indiyah were joined by series eight winner Davide Sanclimenti, who thinks Lana Jenkins will give farmer Will Young a chance because she’s at risk of losing Ron Hall to the latest bombshell.

Lana Jenkins and Will Young having a chat in the shade. (Photo by ITV)

Davide, who commended the farmer for “trying hard”, thinks Lana is “scared” that her current partner Ron will go with new girl Zara Lackenby-Brown.

The Italian Stallion thinks Will now has a chance with the make-up artist, despite the fact she previously friend-zoned him when he confidently took her aside for a chat in last night’s episode.

Sam was keen to know who his co-host thinks will be “first to drop the L [love] bomb”, adding that he thinks Kai Fagan will say it to his current partner Tanyel Revan.

However Indiyah said: “Probably Lana, I don’t know who to though.”

The 24-year-old also thinks Tanya Manhenga will break Shaq Muhammad’s heart, adding: “She’s not giving Shaq any promises, but he’s just behind her like a little puppy.”

When asked who she thinks will go “all the way”, Indiyah responded: “I really don’t know because when I watched that first episode I had my hand on heart for Lana and Rob - and this guy has done a 180 and I don’t even know who he is anymore.”

She added: “It could actually be Tanyel and Kai because they have been keeping their mouths closed and they seem like very into each other.”

Later in the podcast, Davide was tasked with playing “real or steal”. The game saw Sam and Indiyah read out quotes, and Davide had to guess if they were from the current season or a previous season.

The first Love Island quote was: “I can’t have that kiss on my mind without us having our own [kiss].” Davide guessed correctly, saying it was from this season.

Shaq said this to Tanya on the terrace after she had kissed both Tom Clare and Kai in the Dirty Laundry challenge. She didn’t give him a kiss, but made him wait until later when they were both in bed.

Manchester’s Davide Sanclimenti won the series with his girlfriend Ekin-Su Culculogiu. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Next up was: “It is what it is, until it isn’t.” Davide said this was from his season, and guessed right, remembering that Remi Lambert said this around the firepit.

The third quote was: “There’s a reason why I dressed in this colour, to be a fire pepper.” Davide actually got this one wrong, he said it was from a past season - before his - even though it was his girlfriend Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu who said it in season eight.

The final quote was: “Do you think he’s the kind of guy to pull her chair out?” Davide guessed that it was the current season, and he was correct.

Olivia Hawkins asked Lana this when the pair were talking about Ron’s date with new girl Zara.

The podcast concluded with Davide offering his advice to the current Love Island contestants.

The series eight winner said: “Stay true to yourself. Go with genuine intentions. Don’t play a game because inside the villa, you can play a game for one or two days but it’s not going to last long.”

