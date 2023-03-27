Claudia Fogarty says sorry to Tanya Manhenga after laughing at her for falling over on Love Island

Claudia Fogarty has apologised to Tanya Manhenga after behaving insensitively in an unaired moment on Love Island.

The 28-year-old, from Blackburn, took the opportunity to make amends with her Love Island co-star, 22, from Liverpool, in a recent Instagram Q&A.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Daughter of famous superbike racer Carl Fogarty, Claudia, when asked what her favourite moment in the villa was, said that it was hard to pick.

Claudia Fogarty is the new bombshell in the Love Island villa. (ITV)

She claimed there were “so many amazing memories” before finally confessing her actions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Struggling not to giggle, Claudia began the story by admitting: "When someone falls it’s not funny if they hurt themselves.”

She then continued to reveal her guilty secret, saying: “but Tanya fell, I don’t know if anyone saw it…”

Her followers waited, gripped, before she went on to say: “It just got me,” she confessed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I couldn’t breathe. She was fine, she didn‘t hurt herself but it was just the reaction after it.”

"But I’m sorry Tanya," Claudia admitted whilst stifling a laugh but made matters worse, by adding: "I think about it daily. It was so funny."

Claudia recently appeared on the Learning as I Go podcast that is hosted by Love Island 2016 alumni, Scott Thomas. She spoke candidly about how she felt about entering as a bombshell in the heart-rate challenge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Claudia admitted that it was a daunting experience, confessing: “The one thing I did not want to do was walk in on that challenge. I said to my mum before I went ‘Please I hope they don’t do this to me.”

When the producers showed her what outfit she would be modelling, the star said: “Are you actually having a laugh?’ At that moment I was, like, I can’t do it.”

But Claudia looked amazing in the red lingerie and wings and even managed not to fall over.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans took to her Instagram to comment on her podcast appearance.

One said: “I know it took a lot of guts to open up Clauds but well done for speaking out. You truly are beautiful inside and out”

Another added: “She was my favourite love Island contestant in the whole series . True northern girl , no agenda, just lovely x

Whilst we are glad no one was injured this season, Love Island stars’ falls have made for fantastic TV moments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In season six Demi Jones, 24, took a tumble of colossal proportions by getting her heel caught in the decking and spilling her drink all over herself. After realising what had happened, the Islanders naturally erupted into laughter, whilst she attempted to stagger upright again.

In season eight Antigoni, 26, who was later dumped from the ITV2 villa, decided to have a sparring match with fellow contestant Luca Bish. As she went to impress with a high kick, the singer unfortunately lost her footing and she fell to the floor.

Her audience of boys were momentarily shocked before bursting into hysterical laughter.

Advertisement

Advertisement