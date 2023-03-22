Tanya attended the star-studded Tasha Ghouri X Simmi London launch dinner in London

Tanya Manhenga cut a stylish figure as she attended a glamorous event alongside former islander Tasha Ghouri on Tuesday night.

The student, 22, from Liverpool, came in fourth place on ITV’s Love Island alongside boyfriend Shaq Muhammad, 24.

The 2023 finalist beamed as she attended the star-studded Tasha Ghouri X Simmi London 2.0 launch dinner in Mayfair, London.

The Instagram famous Tanya Manhenga is a student from Salford.

On Instagram, the 22-year-old congratulated the “amazing” Tasha, who came fourth on the previous season of Love Island alongside boyfriend Andrew Le Page - who was also at the event.

Tanya posted a video on Instagram showing a long table of guests, who were each given a white gift bag as they enjoyed a saxophone show.

She indulged in a glass of wine, a meal and a mojito cocktail as she donned a black two-piece.

The food menu included starters such as Yellowfin Tuna Carpaccio and Pressed Ham Hock, mains such as Grilled Salmon and Gnocchi, and desserts such as Apple Tart and Cheesecake.

Meanwhile, Tasha - who was the first deaf contestant on Love Island - wore a double denim fit with knee high boots as she hosted the event to launch her second collection with Simmi Shoes.

Her shoe collection includes butterfly lace up heels, denim knee high boots, Western-style boots, neon platform mules, diamante wedges, clear wedges, flatform sandals and dimante spiral heels.

