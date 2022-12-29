Former Corrie star, 27, is expecting a baby boy with boyfriend Ryan Ledson, 25,

Lucy Fallon has left fans eagerly anticipating the birth of her first child after confirming that her son is due to arrive in five weeks.

The former Coronation Street actress, 27, from Blackpool, announced that she was expecting her first child with her footballer boyfriend Ryan Ledson, 25, from Liverpool, back in September.

She took to Instagram on Wednesday to provide an update on her pregnancy with a snap showing cute 3D scans of her baby.

“5 weeks left”, Lucy captioned the post alongside a series of heart emojis.

Lucy Fallon shared a 3D baby scan (Instagram/lucyfallonx)

The post comes after Lucy recently revealed the gender of her first child in an exclusive interview with Ok! Magazine.

The influencer, who played Bethany Platt in Coronation Street for five years, found out that she was expecting a baby boy after being handed an envelope containing the information at her 16-week scan.

Lucy admits that she had a “strong feeling” that they would have a son and even made a £500 bet with Ryan before they received confirmation.

Leaving fans guessing about the name they will choose, Lucy said: “I like more quirky names than Ryan, who likes a more traditional name.

“So the name we’ve chosen is in between. We’ve both agreed on it and both really like it. Our family knows about the name and everyone likes it.”

Lucy racked up almost 50,000 likes on photos posted on Instagram showing the gender reveal at her glamorous baby shower at The Shankly Hotel in Liverpool.

She captioned the post, writing: “Celebrating our baby boy, the absolute love of our lives”

The actress’s fellow Corrie co-stars were quick to comment on her “gorgeous” appearance, while fans sent their congratulations.

In one photo Lucy is seen cradling her baby bump in an elegant white gown and coordinating sandals.

She opted to wear her hair in voluminous waves and completed the look with bold eye make-up.

Ryan Ledson and Lucy Fallon (Getty Images)

The actress is all smiles alongside Ryan in a second photo, while also sharing the stunning decor and joyous memories made with friends and family.

Lucy previously admitted that she felt anxious about her pregnancy as she suffered a miscarriage in March and had to undergo surgery to remove the pregnancy tissue.