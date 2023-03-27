Speaking on the Not My Bagg podcast, Mel C said: ‘I’m having a little look around, it’s slim pickings’

Mel C has admitted that she’s unimpressed by the potential matches available on Hinge, after recently joining the dating app.

The Spice Girl, 48, who splits her time between Liverpool and London, is newly single after dating music producer Joe Marshall for seven years previously.

She vented her disappointment with the options available on dating apps while speaking on the Not My Bagg with Joe & George Baggs podcast.

Mel C said: ‘’What is it about Hinge? I’m single and I’m having a little look around, it’s slim pickings”

The LGBTQ+ ally added: “There seem to be loads of hot girls, but all the hot guys are gay.”

Whilst most well known figures head to Raya to hook up with other celebs, humble Mel has opted for Hinge instead

She boldly stated that: "You’re going to see loads of people in the public eye on that particular platform."

A source told The Evening Standard that Mel C’s split from Joe was “amicable”, while claiming that the Spice Girl isn’t afraid of being alone.

The pair parted ways in August due to her hectic work schedule.

Despite having had many high profile relationships with men, rumours about Sporty Spice’s sexuality have always circulated.

When questioned, she told The Mirror : “I had zero problem with people thinking I was gay. If I was gay, so what? It’s not a bad thing, it’s a brilliant thing.”

In 2022, Melanie won an “honorary gay” award at Attitude magazine’s event.

The proud star highlighted that: “The Spice Girls were about embracing individuality”

She also highlighted her dislike for the fact that FIFA’s decided to host December’s World Cup in Qatar where gay sex is punishable by death.

“They can try and spin it that they’re there to make change, that sport can make change. But it’s bullshit, it’s about money,” she added.

Fans took to Instagram to compliment the star:

One said: “You’re an inspiration Melanie! ❤️”

