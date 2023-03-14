Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Eleanor Williams jailed after fabricating sexual abuse claims
3 hours ago Royal Mail warning as bad weather causes delays
3 hours ago Cost of living crisis: Study reveals Merseyside areas struggling most
3 hours ago Covonia, Day & Night Nurse among 20 medicines recalled in UK
5 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson applies for a temporary car park on Diddly Squat Farm
6 hours ago UK TikTok ban not being ruled out by government

FIFA set to approve major change with 40 more matches at 2026 World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2026 will host an extra 40 matches in North America

Molly Burke
By Molly Burke
Published 14th Mar 2023, 11:51 GMT

FIFA are set to expand the World Cup to an extra 40 matches from the 2026 tournament, Sky News has revealed.

The World Cup was originally planned to increase to 80 matches in North America, however it will now grow from 64 to 104 matches and is set to be approved in a meeting of the governing body’s ruling council in Kigali, Rwanda. Adding matches will help FIFA reach its target of over £9 billion in revenue and will also solve format issues for the event.

The tournament, co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, will have a different format after FIFA enlarged the tournament from 32 to 48 teams. Rather than 16 groups featuring three teams each, FIFA will now have 12 groups each with four countries.

Teams that reach the final will now have to play eight matches each, rather than the seven played by Argentina and France in Qatar.

FIFA