North West actress Nikki Sanderson has announced this weekend that she is leaving Hollyoaks after a decade.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleetwood born Nikki, 44, who grew up in Bury, has played Maxine Minniver on the Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks, which is filmed at Lime Picture’s studios in Childwall, since 2012.

Recently rumours have been circulating however that the star was preparing to leave Chester set soap and now Nikki has confirmed the news in an exclusive chat with OK Magazine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening up about the bold decsion, Nikki, who has not got a new job lined up said: “Deciding to leave was an incredibly difficult decision for me because Maxine is a huge, huge part of my life – and a part of my life that I’ve loved.

“It’s difficult to think, ‘It’s time’, and it wasn’t an instant or overnight decision, it took me a long time to make it and it was something I genuinely fought with myself about, but I’m lucky that I could talk to people around me and get people’s opinions.

“I’m grateful that I’ve had the stability for so long, now I’ve just got to embrace the instability of not knowing what’s next.”

Fleetwood actress Nikki Sanderson has announced she is leaving Hollyoaks after 13 years. Credit: Getty Images | Getty Images

Why is now the right time to leave the soap?

In her chat with OK, Nikki revealed her decision was influenced by a combination of factors, including the fact she turned 40 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nikki, who will be 41 in three weeks time, explained: “It feels like yesterday that I turned 21, but it also feels like it was 222 years ago. I know I’m older, and time is going fast, but I want to embrace it and be excited about my forties. I’m more confident and comfortable in myself than I used to be, and I want to make the most of whatever exciting things might come my way.”

The former Tottington High pupil also revealed another factor was the huge support given to her by Salford born boyfriend Anthony Quinlan, who also starred on Hollyoaks between 2005 and 2011 but now works in the fitness industry.

She said: “I’m in a wonderful, happy relationship, so let’s see what the future holds! Anthony really is my rock, he’s been incredibly supportive of me in my tough decision to leave Hollyoaks.

“He’s also been through similar experiences and can fully understand the emotions you go through when it comes to making huge life decisions like this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s also been in the same position as me in the past, deciding whether it’s the right time or not to leave a role. He knows it’s never an easy decision to make, which is why I’m thankful I’ve had his advice and support throughout it all. I know it’s corny to say but I’m very lucky that I’ve got a lot of people in my life that genuinely care about me and my life decisions, and Anthony is one of those people.”

But what is next for Nikki?

Discussing future plans, Nikki told OK: “Of course I love what I do, it’s what I’ve done since I was young, so I’d love to dive straight into my next acting job if that’s a possibility, but actually for the first time in a long time I’m thinking, ‘Ooh if I want to go away this weekend, I can just go!’

“So I’m going to indulge in that a bit while I can, decompress and rest mentally and physically. I can recharge for a bit and then get cracking.”

Nikki did however kick off her acting carer with a six-year stint on Coronation Street where she played Candice Stowe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

OK did not let the actress go away without checking if a Hollyoaks exit could mean a return to the cobbles two decades later.

In repsonse, Nikki said: “Never say never is my approach. I love Candice and I love Coronation Street, so I’d never close myself to anything if they did want me back in the future, that’s the exciting thing about doing what I do. You just never know what might happen next.

“Who knew way back when as a little girl going to drama classes at The Carol Godby Theatre Workshop I’d spend the next 30 years working because of them?

“I’m under no illusion that it’s much tougher than it used to be out there, but I’m positive and have faith that I’ll achieve all I dream of in life, especially having Anthony, my family, and my friends by my side.”