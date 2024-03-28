Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Merseyside woman who will turn 110 this Easter has revealed her secret to a long life - but it's probably not what you want to hear. Marjorie Hodnett, known as Aunty Marj, will celebrate the milestone occasion on Easter Monday (April 1), and is the oldest lady in Merseyside and the 16th oldest person in the UK.

A resident at New Care’s Formby Manor Care Centre on Liverpool Road, Aunty Marj still enjoys many of her hobbies, despite her age, and believes her wellness is a result of not owning something that pretty much all of us could not live without - a mobile phone.

Sharing her wisdom, Aunty Marj said: “I don’t have a mobile phone and don’t believe it is necessary for me to have one. I use the landline to talk to my family and friends. However, I actually prefer receiving letters as you can keep getting them out and reading them over and over, which is lovely to do."

Don't worry if you don't think you can give up your phone though, as the 109-year-old also has a couple of other tips for a long life. “Spending time at the dining table eating every day is also very important, especially now for me at this age as it helps with my circulation. I don’t think I have ever missed a meal," she explained, adding that alcohol is limited to special occasions.

Aunty Marj will celebrate her 110th birthday on April 1, 2024. Image: New Care’s Formby Manor Care Centre

And there's more good news, as Aunty Marj previously told LiverpoolWorld she has ‘not entirely stuck to’ her own five rules for a long life.

The centenarian keeps her 'brain sharp' by doing quizzes, wordsearches and crosswords, and watching Who Wants to Be A Millionaire. She added: "I used to write poetry all the time as I love poems, and on the odd occasion I still write, but it is a lot harder now as I struggle with writing, so it’s not as enjoyable as it once was.” Other hobbies include knitting and watching spots, and even drawing portraits of famous faces, including King Charles III.

"Aunty Marj really is a remarkable woman and we’re thrilled to be celebrating her 110th birthday," Janet Lewis, home manager at Formby Manor, said. "Her words of wisdom are still very much appreciated by all."

She will mark her milestone birthday with a party at the centre, to be attended by family members, residents and staff. She has requested drinks on arrival, a singer performing some opera, her favourite genre of music, an official toast as she cuts the cake, and a special buffet.

Auntie Marj was born in Harlesden, London, and lived with husband Stanley in Wembley and Harrow before he sadly passed away in 1955 after 14 years of marriage. The following year, Auntie Marj married Hugh, Stanley’s brother, who died in 1958 leaving Auntie Marj widowed for the second time at the age of 45.