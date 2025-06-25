A renowned local artist has shared ‘sad news’ about one of his favourite Liverpool murals.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Curtis is known for producing hundreds of treasured murals around Liverpool and beyond, including the iconic wings on Jamaica Street in the Baltic Triangle, the Liverpool Legends mural in Anfield and the amazing Katarina Johnson Thompson artwork in the city centre.

The artist also created the stunning coffee plant mural outside Coffee and Fandisha in the Baltic but says it been removed with no warning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement on Instagram today (June 25), Paul said: “The coffee plant mural that used to be at @coffeeandfandisha has been unexpectedly removed. There was no warning, it just vanished. This was genuinely one of my favourite pieces of mine and was a popular stop on the walking tour.“

Coffee & Fandisha first launched in 2014, gaining a cult following. But, the cherished venue closed suddenly last month. In a statement shared on Instagram on May 1, the Coffee & Fandisha team said the sudden closure was “unexpected and devastating”.

Paul Curtis with his Strength, Hope and Recovery piece at The Atkinson. Image: Paul Curtis Artwork | Paul Curtis Artwork

Paul Curtis mural outside Coffee and Fandisha, Liverpool. | Coffee and Fandisha

They added: “The circumstances surrounding this are now part of an ongoing legal matter, which limits what we can share at this moment. But please know that when the time is right, we will provide the transparency and context that you, our community, deserve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the closure, Paul Curtis said: “It’s depressing that a long-standing independent business has been forced to close. The owners were lovely people and part of the furniture of the Baltic area.

“I know that there are many regulars who are also saddened to see what has happened here.”