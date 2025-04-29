Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of the UK’s leading pub companies has teamed up with comedian Paddy McGuinness on a search for the UK’s smartest pub and Merseyside venues are in the running!

Marston’s Big Pub Quiz will welcome locals into over 200 pubs across the country to put their general knowledge to the test.

From May 1 until May 22, weekly quizzes will take place with one location each week being crowned as the Smartest Pub in the UK.

What’s up for grabs?

Each week, the top-scoring pub will receive a grant of up to £1,000 from the Marston’s Charitable Foundation to give to their chosen cause.

Ahead of the Marston’s Big Pub Quiz beginning, participating pubs were tasked with nominating a local project close to their heart to donate to, should they be crowned as Smartest Pub of the Week.

A member of the successful pub teams and a representative from the local causes will be invited to meet Paddy, to receive the donations in person.

The top scorer from the winning pubs will also get their hands on a £50 voucher to get the drinks in.

Players can take part in all four quizzes for free, with their cumulative score being logged across the month if they take part every week.

The individual quiz-goer with the highest overall score from across every quiz night will then bag a £5,000 cash prize and the chance to join Paddy for an in-person congratulations.

UK pub chain Marston’s has teamed up with Paddy McGuinness to find the UK’s smartest pub, with The Marston’s Big Pub Quiz. | Marston’s

Which pubs are taking part in Merseyside?

Old Duke on Scarisbrick New Road, Southport.

Red Lion on Ashbrow, Newburgh Village.

What else do I need to know?

The audio-based quiz will kick off each Thursday night at 8pm.

Guests will be invited to log on via QR codes and play four rounds via their phones, with Paddy’s questions and a live compere being played for all to hear, via the pubs sound system.

While pub quizzes are usually played in teams, the Marston’s Big Pub Quiz is every man for themselves, giving the chance for groups to engage in some friendly competition to reach the highest score, add to the pub’s average score and claim ultimate bragging rights.

Marston’s Charitable Foundation is dedicated to giving back to the local communities in which the pubs operate, up and down the country, through match-funding pub teams’ fundraising efforts.

What has been said about the competition?

Voice of the Marston’s Big Pub Quiz, Paddy McGuinness, said: “I’m so excited to be working with Marston’s to find the smartest pub in the UK, and support some amazing community causes while we’re at it.

I’m very much looking forward to meeting the winners and community projects to congratulate them in person.

“We want as many people as possible to head down to their local to join in each week and give the quiz a go. To the pub!”

Claire Robertson, Director of Operations at Marston’s, said: “When people think of the pub, they often think of a pub quiz and we know how much our guests up and down the country love them, but now we’re taking it to the next level. We’re so excited to be working with Paddy to launch the Marston’s Big Pub Quiz and find the Smartest Pub in the UK, but we’re supporting some amazing local causes while we’re at it.”

The Marston’s Big Pub Quiz is taking place on 1st, 8th, 15th, and 22nd May at 8pm, in local pubs across the country.

To find your nearest participating pub, visit: https://www.marstonspubs.co.uk/big-pub-quiz/