Partner of Liverpool footballer, Lucy Fallon, looks stunning in photoshoot one month after giving birth
29-year-old Lucy Fallon, who is best known for playing Bethany Platt on Coronation Stret, welcomed the birth of her second child with Scouse partner Ryan Ledson last month.
The actress, who already shares a two-year-old son called Sonny with PNE player Ryan, gave birth to a girl called Nancy on January 11.
Since the birth of their “teeny angel girl”, Lucy’s Instagram has been flooded with adorable snaps of the youngster with her loved ones.
Yesterday however, the Blackpool born star shared a rather different post with her 598k followers.
In a series of three images, Lucy can be seen looking ever the glamorous goddess in a tight fitting leapord print catsuit as she poses seductively on a couch.
Lucy completes the long with styled golden curls, golden hoop earrings and black Yves Saint Laurent kitten heels.
In the caption she wrote “ femininomenon“ alonside a cheeter and kissing emoji.
The catwalk ready look comes only five weeks after giving birth to Nancy which certainly caused amazement amongst fans and celebrity fans.
Coronation Street and Emmerdale actress Sally Ann Matthews jokingly commented: “Oh hi. Sorry, I’m sure I just sent a ‘welcome baby Nancy’ gift no?? x
Corrie actress turned Strictly champion Ellie Leach said: “i cant with you 🔥”
Lucy’s current colleagues Charlie Jordan and Sally Carman then wrote “excuse me rawr” and “My eyes!!!!! 😭😩😍💛🔥” respectively.
Meanwhile formers Corrie stars Brooke Vincent and Helen Flanagan just posted heart eye emojis.
