Paw Patrol arrives in the North West this weekend & there's still tickets left!

Paw Patrol arrives in the North West this weekend and below is everything you need to know.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group are bringing ‘PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure"’ to stages across the UK this summer with the show set to arrive in the North West this weekend!

With the clock ticking, families won't want to miss this action-packed, music-filled live show based on Nickelodeon's beloved preschool series, PAW Patrol®.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What can you expect from the show?

In ‘PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure"’ Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay.

When Cap'n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it's PAW Patrol to the rescue!

Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap'n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure.

Things get ruff when Mayor Humdinger wants to find the treasure first for Foggy Bottom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pups need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including help from the newest pup who's all ears…Tracker!

Using their heroic rescue skills, problem solving and teamwork, the pups set sail to save the day. No job is too big, no pirate pup is too small!

The PAW Patrol pups are heading to the North West - this time on a quest for hidden pirate treasure. | Dan Norman Photography

PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure" is the perfect way for families to create lifelong memories and provides kids the opportunity to experience in-person theater.

This highly interactive performance invites audiences to join the fun by learning pirate catchphrases, dancing the pirate boogie, and helping the pups solve picture puzzles and follow the treasure map to complete their mission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When does it arrive in the North West?

PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure" has three shows at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena on Saturday, July 19.

The show times are 10.45am/ 2.00pm/ 5.15pm,

The following day - Sunday, July 20, PAW Patrol Live heads to Manchester’s AO Arena for two shows at 2:00pm and 5:15pm.

Read More Three absolute icons join cast of Corrie stars heading on tour later this year

Are there still tickets left?

Yes, tickets are remaining for all the shows in Liverpool and Manchester.

Tickets for the M&S Bank Arena shows range from £24.10 to £52.35 whilst AO Arena shows cost between £19.75 and £70.25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To book tickets and for more information, visit www.PAWPatrolLive.co.uk.

And where is ‘PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure"’ going after the North West?

August 1 2025: SEC Armadillo, Glasgow (5:15pm)

August 2 2025: SEC Armadillo, Glasgow (10:45am/2pm/5:15pm)

August 3 2025: SEC Armadillo, Glasgow (10:45am/2pm)

August 9 2025: First Direct Arena, Leeds (10:45am/2pm/5:15pm)

August 10 2025: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham (2pm/5:15pm)

August 16 2025: Utilita Arena, Birmingham (10:45am/2pm/5:15pm)

August 17 2025: Building Society Arena, Swansea (2pm/5:15pm)