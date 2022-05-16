As Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool picked up part two of a possible quadruple with their FA Cup triumph, boos and jeers rang out as Prince William stood for the national anthem.

With a League Cup win and a Champions League final to boot, Liverpool Football Club went into Saturday’s FA Cup final with renewed hopes of yet another historic season.

In a game that was largely slow and lacking action, the victor was decided on spot kicks as Chelsea’s Mason Mount saw his effort palmed away by Liverpool ‘keeper Alisson to cement a 6-5 penalty shootout victory.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club’s eighth FA Cup win was not only met with celebration and joy, but reports in the national of fans directing boos at a specific individual from the Royal Family: Prince William.

The Duke of Cambridge was tasked with presenting Liverpool with the trophy at the end of the event, but also appeared to be jeered by fans.

Reds fans are known to voice their disdain towards certain aspects of the state - with previous instances such as booing towards England’s national anthem ‘God Save The Queen’ .

But why did fans boo? What actually transpired during the big Wembley final? Here is everything you need to know.

What happened at the FA Cup final?

The first time that the royal seemed to be booed by fans inside Wembley Stadium on Saturday was before the game began.

Prince William - who is also the president of the Football Association (FA) - emerged onto the field of play and was met with animosity from sections of the crowd - although the Daily Mail report it was unclear which fans were booing.

His Royal Highness was introduced during the pre-match coverage of the game by the BBC, where he shook the hands of Chelsea and Liverpool players before kick off - the booing grew louder the closer to the pitch he got.

Reports suggest that the Prince was on the receiving end of obscene hand gestures whilst he stood and sang the national anthem.

Much like his response to all the fan reaction during the course of the event, the prince seemed relatively unconcerned as he was met with jeers whilst awarding the FA Cup trophy to a glowing Jurgen Klopp - the first of his seven-year tenure at Liverpool.

The national anthem and a rendition of Christian hymn ‘Abide With Me’ were on the receiving end of boos from sections of the stadium - which is normal from Liverpool fans.

It’s a form of protest at the wider establishment for the treatement of the city and its people over many years.

Why did Liverpool fans appear to boo Prince William?

The exact source of the jeering in Wembley last weekend is relatively unknown.

However, supporters of the club have consistently displayed animosity towards the state throughout history - stemming from the city’s hatred of Margaret Thatcher’s Tory government in the 1980s.

The people of Liverpool have often felt ‘let down’ and ‘abandoned’ by the UK government when it comes to aspects such as social and welfare policy.

Reds fans are also rightly aggrieved with how the establishment of the country dealt with the tragic Hillsborough disaster of 1989 when 97 football fans were unlawfully killed.