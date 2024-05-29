Ron’s Place: The not-so-ordinary man behind the extraordinary home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ron Gittins’ treasure trove of Outsider Art remained a secret until his death in 2019 - his home in Birkenhead is now Grade II listed.

From intricate murals depicting historical scenes to hand-crafted concrete fireplaces. This home in Birkenhead has an incredible interior, and it was all created by one man.

The ground-floor flat was rented by Ron Gittins in 1986, and he spent the next three decades creating a visionary environment. With limited formal artistic training, he developed his own very particular world, articulated both through his flat and through the creation of historic costumes.

Arts Advocate Alison Bailey Smith, who volunteers at Ron's Place, told LiverpoolWorld: "Last time I saw Ron was at his sister Pat's 80th birthday party - I'm very friendly with Pat. Her daughter Jan was there and all the family. Ron arrived with two wigs on, a hat and a Mr Potato Head T-shirt, a nice tweed jacket and a pair of wellies. That was quite common really for Ron."

Concealed for over 30 years within an unassuming Victorian semi-detached villa, Ron meticulously crafted a striking visionary environment, which remained a secret until his death in 2019.

After Ron's death in 2019, concerns were raised that the unique work could be lost when the house was put up for auction. A campaign to save it was a success and it is now owned by Wirral Arts and Culture Community Land Trust. It has now been granted Grade II listing on the advice of Historic England. The listing recognises Ron's creation as an exemplar in this country of large-scale Outsider Art.

Alison said: "To be able to use a space like this to talk about these things that are maybe not talked about very often in our communities, I think that's quite important. Since Ron died, two other artists have died in the area who were also on their own and feeling a bit isolated. I think actually we can come together a little bit more to be creative together."

Art permeates every corner of this ground-floor flat. The result is a compelling, immersive space that reflects Ron's intense character, combining his imaginative, creative abilities and abiding passion for history following a visit to Pompeii as a young man.