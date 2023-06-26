Sir Paul McCartney made a surprise appearance at Glastonbury on Saturday 24 June, as he joined The Pretenders on stage during their set on The Park Stage. The Pretenders and Chrissie Hynde brought out special guests Johnny Marr and Dave Grohl before closing out their set with a guest appearance.

As the band signed off, frontwoman Chrissie Hynde went into the wings where Sir Paul had been watching and gave him a hug. He then briefly took to the stage to wave to the crowd and give them a thumbs up after fans spotted him backstage and chanted for him to come out in front of the audience.

Fans were excited by Paul’s brief appearance, with one Tweeting: "My weekend is complete, Chrissie Hynde, Johnny Marr and Dave Grohl on drums, all overseen by Paul McCartney just off stage- but rocking out." Another fan added: "Paul McCartney in (the) wings."

Fans also speculated whether Paul McCartney would be one of Elton John's surprise guests during his final performance on Sunday 26 June. One fan Tweeted: "Paul McCartney spotted backstage at a few performances so far. I presume he’s one of Elton John’s surprise guests tomorrow night #PaulMcCartney#glastonbury2023."

However, despite Paul’s appearance with The Pretenders, The Beatles star did not accompany Elton John on stage during his set. Other rumoured guests included Harry Styles, Dua Lipa and Britney Spears, none of whom made an appearance either.