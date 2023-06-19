Paul McCartney and daughter Stella McCartney (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Stella McCartney paid tribute to her father, Paul, as dads across the country were honoured on Father’s Day. The fashion designer, 51, said the legendary Beatles musician is her rock as she also celebrated his 81st birthday.

Stella took to Instagram on Sunday to share her appreciation for her dad in a new post. She wrote: “My father has been there next to me every step of the way with advice and support, but most of all love. I know, to the world, he is an icon, but on this day of double celebration, I call him Dad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I see him for who he truly is… My rock. My rock ‘n roll rock! I love you and always will. Thank you for making my life better every single day. To all the brave and brilliant dads out there, we celebrate you and all the Stella (sic) family fathers that deserve a shout out… Stay kind and in love always… x Stella.”

Stella is one of McCartney’s four children from his marriage with his late first wife, Linda. He also fathers Heather, Mary and James, as well as Beatrice, who came from his relationship with his second wife, Heather Mills .