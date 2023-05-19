Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Renters’ Reform Bill: Pros and cons explained - what it means for you
Fraudster jailed for running multimillion-pound scam website in UK
Phillip Schofield’s brother jailed after sexually abusing boy
Andy Rourke, bassist for the Smiths, dies aged 59
Anne-Marie announces ‘The Unhealthy Club Tour’ including UK dates
Police officer sacked after giving friends a lift with blue lights on

Sunday Times Rich List 2023: 10 richest people in the North West and how they made their fortunes

These ten people are the wealthiest in the region, and many came frome humble beginnings.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 19th May 2023, 11:59 BST

The richest people in the UK have today (May 19) been revealed in the new edition of The Sunday Times Rich List.

The annual list reveals the wealth of the 350 richest people in Britain, including the richest Scouser in history and the 35 wealthiest people under the age of 35.

But, who are the richest people in the North West - and how on earth did they make their fortunes?!

These ten people are the wealthiest in the region, and many came frome humble beginnings.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is the richest person in North West England and is now estimated to be the biggest private energy operator in the North Sea. Ranking number two on the main Rich List, the 70-year-old’s chemical business, Ineos, saw profits grow exponentially when energy prices rocketed and Europe shivered at the start of the Ukraine conflict. He has a net worth of £29.688bn - up by £23.613bn since 2022.

1. Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is the richest person in North West England and is now estimated to be the biggest private energy operator in the North Sea. Ranking number two on the main Rich List, the 70-year-old’s chemical business, Ineos, saw profits grow exponentially when energy prices rocketed and Europe shivered at the start of the Ukraine conflict. He has a net worth of £29.688bn - up by £23.613bn since 2022. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Michael Platt, from Preston, is a British billionaire hedge fund manager. and co-founder and managing director of BlueCrest Capital Management. He has a net worth of £11.5bn - up by 1.5bn since 2022.

2. Michael Platt

Michael Platt, from Preston, is a British billionaire hedge fund manager. and co-founder and managing director of BlueCrest Capital Management. He has a net worth of £11.5bn - up by 1.5bn since 2022. Photo: Submit

Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor, and his family’s total wealth is estimated at £9.878 billion. Under his leadership he has recently launched Grosvenor Hart Homes to provide more affordable homes and promised that all Grosvenor businesses will reduce carbon emissions in line with limiting global warming to 1.5°C. The Duke of Westminster, who inherited his title and a vast land and property portfolio when he was 25, also tops the Wealthiest 35 Under 35 list

3. Duke of Westminster and the Grosvenor faily

Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor, and his family’s total wealth is estimated at £9.878 billion. Under his leadership he has recently launched Grosvenor Hart Homes to provide more affordable homes and promised that all Grosvenor businesses will reduce carbon emissions in line with limiting global warming to 1.5°C. The Duke of Westminster, who inherited his title and a vast land and property portfolio when he was 25, also tops the Wealthiest 35 Under 35 list Photo: Getty Images

Tom Morris started the Liverpool-based discount retail chain Home Bargains in 1976 when he was just 21-years-old. According to The Sunday Times Rich List 2023, Tom Morris and his family are the fourth wealthiest people in the North West, and saw their worth increase by a whopping £1.006bn since 2022. Home Bargains paid out a £30 million dividend to him and his family last year, making Morris the wealthiest Liverpudlian in history, with a net worth of £6.133bn.

4. Tom Morris and family

Tom Morris started the Liverpool-based discount retail chain Home Bargains in 1976 when he was just 21-years-old. According to The Sunday Times Rich List 2023, Tom Morris and his family are the fourth wealthiest people in the North West, and saw their worth increase by a whopping £1.006bn since 2022. Home Bargains paid out a £30 million dividend to him and his family last year, making Morris the wealthiest Liverpudlian in history, with a net worth of £6.133bn. Photo: National World

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Sunday Times Rich ListNorth WestWealthThe Sunday Times Rich List