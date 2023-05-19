3 . Duke of Westminster and the Grosvenor faily

Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor, and his family’s total wealth is estimated at £9.878 billion. Under his leadership he has recently launched Grosvenor Hart Homes to provide more affordable homes and promised that all Grosvenor businesses will reduce carbon emissions in line with limiting global warming to 1.5°C. The Duke of Westminster, who inherited his title and a vast land and property portfolio when he was 25, also tops the Wealthiest 35 Under 35 list Photo: Getty Images