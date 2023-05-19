These ten people are the wealthiest in the region, and many came frome humble beginnings.
The annual list reveals the wealth of the 350 richest people in Britain, including the richest Scouser in history and the 35 wealthiest people under the age of 35.
But, who are the richest people in the North West - and how on earth did they make their fortunes?!
These ten people are the wealthiest in the region, and many came frome humble beginnings.
1. Sir Jim Ratcliffe
Sir Jim Ratcliffe is the richest person in North West England and is now estimated to be the biggest private energy operator in the North Sea. Ranking number two on the main Rich List, the 70-year-old’s chemical business, Ineos, saw profits grow exponentially when energy prices rocketed and Europe shivered at the start of the Ukraine conflict. He has a net worth of £29.688bn - up by £23.613bn since 2022. Photo: AFP via Getty Images
2. Michael Platt
Michael Platt, from Preston, is a British billionaire hedge fund manager. and co-founder and managing director of BlueCrest Capital Management. He has a net worth of £11.5bn - up by 1.5bn since 2022. Photo: Submit
3. Duke of Westminster and the Grosvenor faily
Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor, and his family’s total wealth is estimated at £9.878 billion. Under his leadership he has recently launched Grosvenor Hart Homes to provide more affordable homes and promised that all Grosvenor businesses will reduce carbon emissions in line with limiting global warming to 1.5°C. The Duke of Westminster, who inherited his title and a vast land and property portfolio when he was 25, also tops the Wealthiest 35 Under 35 list Photo: Getty Images
4. Tom Morris and family
Tom Morris started the Liverpool-based discount retail chain Home Bargains in 1976 when he was just 21-years-old. According to The Sunday Times Rich List 2023, Tom Morris and his family are the fourth wealthiest people in the North West, and saw their worth increase by a whopping £1.006bn since 2022.
Home Bargains paid out a £30 million dividend to him and his family last year, making Morris the wealthiest Liverpudlian in history, with a net worth of £6.133bn. Photo: National World