The Beatles have won a Grammy Award for their ‘final’ track.

The biggest and best names in the music industry were celebrated at the highly-awaited 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (February 2).

The sparkling ceremony saw Beyoncé win Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter, Kendrick Lamar awarded Record of the Year for Not Like Us, and the Beatles achieve their eighth Grammy win. The iconic Liverpool band bagged the award for Best Rock Performance with their ‘final’ track, Now And Then.

In the making for nearly five decades, the track’s demo was originally written and sung by John Lennon at his New York home and later developed alongside the other band members including George Harrison.

US musician Sean Lennon, left, and filmmaker Simon Hilton pose in the press room with Best Rock Performance award on behalf of The Beatles for "Now and Then" during the 67th Annual Grammy Award. | AFP via Getty Images

Almost 50 years after the demo was originally recorded, Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr, with a little help from AI, completed the track. Dubbed the Beatles’ ‘final song’, Now and Then was released on November 2, 2023.

Sean Ono Lennon, the late John Lennon’s son, accepted the award on their behalf and said: “Play the Beatles’ music to your kids. I feel like the world can’t afford to forget about people like the Beatles. We need this music in the world; we need peace and love.”

The latest accolade is the Beatles’ eighth Grammy Award and comes 60 years after their first Grammy Award and 28-years after winning in three categories at the 1997 awards.