An amateur gardener is growing a tonne of fruit and vegetables for struggling families using tips he learned from YouTube.

Christopher Jones, 37, began learning to grow veg in his back garden during lockdown. He ended up donating thousands of food items to those in need in his local area of Halton, Cheshire.

Five years on, the back-garden project has expanded into two huge allotments - all dedicated to growing food to donate to charity.

This year he anticipates he will produce a 1,000kg harvest of potatoes, onions, carrots, radishes, swedes, plumps, lettuce, and melons. The part-time security guard plans to donate the whole harvest to a food bank.

Christopher said: "I am learning every day as a gardener - I still watch YouTube videos and learn new things. I'm aiming to grow a tonne of food (1,016kg) but it could even be more!"

Christopher Jones, 37, began learning to grow veg in his back garden. | Christopher Jones / SWNS

The dad-of-one set up 25 beds to grow vegetables in the 120ft by 21ft garden of his rented home while furloughed.

In 2020 he grew 55kg of potatoes, 9kg of strawberries, 15kg of carrots, 15 trays of lettuce and seven pumpkins. He ate some himself but donated most to struggling people after offering it up on a local Facebook group. He said: "It was about people who were struggling, living off reduced salaries, and people with kids."

After lockdown ended, he went back to his part-time security job, but still spent all his spare time gardening. In February 2024 he got himself an allotment with the aim of growing to donate to a local charity.

But his plans for a 2024 harvest were scuppered after his original plot flooded, and he got a new one in July 2024 when it was too late. So he began prepping for a bumper harvest in 2025.

Council donated second plot to help

The plan escalated even further when he was given a second plot by the council after they heard of his contributions to those in need. He also fundraised on his social media to be able to buy a polytunnel and fruit cage to be able to grow food all year round.

Christopher, who documents his growing on TikTok under @my_allotment_2024, said: "I sell a just a handful of plants each year just to sustain the yearly costs of the allotments and seeds - the rest I give away."

Now, on the run-up to harvesting season, which begins in July, Christopher's total 274sqm of land is stuffed with 48 growing produce. These include 200kg of potatoes, 400 onions, 25kg apples, 40kg plums, 10kg peas, 1000 carrots and several pumpkins. He plans to donate a minimum of 1,000kg to Four Estates, a Halton community charity.