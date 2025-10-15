Person hit by car in Eccleston as motorists told to 'avoid the area'

A person has been hit by car in St Helens.

Merseyside Police received a report at around 9.20pm on Tuesday (October 14), of a collision involving a red and black Renault and a pedestrian on Kiln Lane in Eccleston.

The force said the driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and is assisting with the police investigation.

Road closures were put in place last night, with motorists advised to avoid the area.

Sergeant Mark Milner from Merseyside Police Roads Policing said: “We have launched an investigation into the circumstances of this collision and would appeal to people who was in the area this evening who may have witnessed this collision, or has dash camera, CCTV or doorbell footage of the incident to please contact us.

“It may be that your evidence however small, may help us to piece together how this happened.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or captured anything on CCTV or dashcam, please contact Merseyside Police social media desk via X @MerPolCC or on Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’.

You can also report information via their website: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ or call with reference 1044 of 14 October.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website here: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously In an emergency always call 999.