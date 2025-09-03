Thousands of people have been flocking to Liverpool’s docks to see one of the world’s biggest tall ships.

Here to celebrate Peru’s links with Wirral, the LDRS were given a tour of the The B.A.P. Unión before it heads back out to sea.

The B.A.P. Unión, the second-largest tall ship in the world, is a Peruvian navy sailing training ship currently on a tour of the Americas and Europe from May to November. Now moored up at Pier Head in Liverpool, it’s stopped off in the USA, London, Aberdeen, Denmark, Germany and Amsterdam and will soon cross the Irish Sea to Dublin.

Thousands of people have been flocking to the Liverpool docks to see one of the world's biggest tall ships, The B.A.P. Unión | LDRS

Setting sail from Peru nine years ago, the ship is here as part of a celebration of Merseyside, and in particular, Wirral’s links with the South American country. Peruvian hero Grand Admiral Grau’s ship the Huascar was built at Cammell Laird shipyard in Birkenhead and launched in 1866.

At 54 metres tall, it’s dominated the views from Pier Head during its stay and the ship has welcomed around 2,000 visitors so far. People from Peru also came to the docks on Sunday to welcome the tall ship which is the biggest in America.

The ship serves two purposes – firstly, as an ambassador for Peru visiting countries to forge stronger links with other countries and celebrate their ties, and secondly to train new sailors on the skills needed to cross the ocean.

Behind the ship’s bridge, the LDRS were shown how it navigates from the radar that can pick up ships up to 30 miles away. Despite only being a short distance from the docks, the water in the Mersey was about eight metres deep.

Manning a ship the size of the B.A.P. is not easy, with lots of crew needed to operate the ship’s massive sails particularly during rough conditions. Lieutenant Junior Grade Jeremiuah Sutcliffe, who oversees part of the ship’s deck and one mast, said: “Our main purpose is do not sink and do not crash the ship.”

Down below, one corridor was covered in plaques from all of the places the ship has visited since its first tour in 2016 and there are wardrooms where the 217-strong crew can eat and relax when they’re not working. There is also a medical room, a chapel with a priest, kitchens, and even a bakery run by trained chefs.

Upstairs, various things that come from Peru, from chocolate to alpaca wool, are showcased to visitors. Two cannons can also be seen which Lt Sutcliffe said was leftover from a tradition that when ships enter a port, they fire their cannons to show they come in peace and do not have any ammunition.

Midshipman Francesco Tragodara told the LDRS: “I didn’t really know too much but the city really surprised me,” adding: “When I loved most is the city has a lot of history. I think the music here is like a religion.”

While here, sailors have been taken to visit local museums such as the Western Approaches WWII museum and the Beatles as well as the Bombed Out Church, Anfield Stadium, and Cammell Laird shipyard.

Gina Gutierrez is originally from Peru but now lives and works in Liverpool. On the ship, she said: “It’s incredible how I am living here in Liverpool, my dad used to sing Penny Lane when he was cleaning up the house and now I am living here.

“It’s amazing. Today we feel like we are in Peru. When we saw the ship, my friend nearly cried. She was like “I am a bit emotional in my head when I saw it.”

“You feel the energy. My dad was from Peru, he came here on a submarine. He was in the navy and when I said I am living in Liverpool, he said “oh my god England is a proper place.”

Wirral’s heritage champion, Cllr Jerry Williams, said Grand Admiral Grau’s most famous ship, the Huascar, had been ordered by Peru for the war against Spain, which at the time was seeking to reclaim its former American colonies. The vessel boasted an array of cutting-edge features, including revolving gun turrets and an iron ram, which gave it a huge advantage over adversaries.

Grand Admiral Grau became a Peruvian hero in a subsequent conflict against Chile, where he overcame superior forces. He now enjoys a similar legendary status in Peru as Admiral Lord Nelson does in the UK.

Mayor of Wirral, Cllr Brian Kenny, said the links with Peru were “a friendship forged in our great shipyards 160 years ago”, adding: “The visit is the culmination of an active friendship between Wirral and Peru’s navy and embassy, which stretches back to 2011.

“During that time we have welcomed their ambassador and naval leaders to Birkenhead many times, but I’m sure that next week’s visit by one of the world’s most beautiful sailing ships will be extra special.”