Peter Hale murder: Three more arrested in connection with Old Swan shooting

Detectives have arrested three more people in connection with the murder of Peter Hale in Old Swan last month. The 50-year-old was shot in the face during a 'targeted attack' and died in hospital after nearly a week of fighting for his life.

A gunman entered his home on Haslingden Close at around 4.30pm on Monday 29 January and opened fire. He was treated by paramedics at the scene and air lifted to hospital but sadly died on Sunday 4 February.

Merseyside Police arrested and charged Shay Walker, of Whitehouse Road, Stoneycroft, earlier this month and the 25-year-old is scheduled to stand trial for murder this summer. He is also charged with possessing a firearm, a self-loading pistol, with intent to cause fear of violence.

Detectives have now arrested three more people in connection with the murder. On Thursday, a 38-year-old man from Garston was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs. He remain in custody.

Earlier this week, a 49-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman, both from Garston, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both have been conditionally bailed pending further enquiries.

The family of 50 year-old Peter Hale, who died after being fatally shot at a property in Haslingden Close in Old Swan last month, have paid tribute. Image: Merseyside Police

Detective Chief Inspector Jason Pye said: “Although we have made further arrests, our investigation is very much ongoing so we are still appealing for anyone with information about this incident to please get in touch.”

