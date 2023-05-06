Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
2 hours ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
2 hours ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million
3 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
3 hours ago UK easyJet flight in narrow miss with illegal drone at 5,000ft
8 hours ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation

Phonetically spelt food menus to help Eurovision tourists in Liverpool

Liverpool pop star Natasha Hamilton, from girl group Atomic Kitten, helped launch the stunt.

Emily Bonner
By Emily Bonner
Published 6th May 2023, 16:06 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 16:51 BST

To celebrate the start of Eurovison in Liverpool, food delivery company Deliveroo, has joined forces with Atomic Kitten's Natasha Hamilton and a selection of local Liverpool restaurants to launch 'Deliver-pudlian' menus - phonetically spelt menus to help visitors get down with the lingo.

Hundreds of thousands of tourists are set to descend on the city and research has revealed that Scouse (11%), Scottish (22%) and Geordie (8%) top the list of British accents the nation finds hardest to understand.

Aisha Jefferson at Deliveroo said:Home to some of the world’s best comedians, Liverpudlians have a wicked sense of humour and so do our local restaurants who jumped at the chance to launch the ‘Deliver-pudlian’ menus.”

Most Popular

Where: The ‘Deliver-pudlian’ menus launched in five local restaurants - Big Buns, PICNIC, Renshaw (Nduo Sushi), Spitroast, and Yum Cha - via the Deliveroo app and in-store this week and will run until the Grand Final on 13 May.

Liverpool pop star Natasha Hamilton, from girl group Atomic Kitten, helped launch the stunt. Liverpool pop star Natasha Hamilton, from girl group Atomic Kitten, helped launch the stunt.
Liverpool pop star Natasha Hamilton, from girl group Atomic Kitten, helped launch the stunt.
Related topics:PeopleVolunteerEurovisionRestaurantsDeliverooHumourHome