Phonetically spelt food menus to help Eurovision tourists in Liverpool

To celebrate the start of Eurovison in Liverpool, food delivery company Deliveroo, has joined forces with Atomic Kitten's Natasha Hamilton and a selection of local Liverpool restaurants to launch 'Deliver-pudlian' menus - phonetically spelt menus to help visitors get down with the lingo.

Hundreds of thousands of tourists are set to descend on the city and research has revealed that Scouse (11%), Scottish (22%) and Geordie (8%) top the list of British accents the nation finds hardest to understand.

Aisha Jefferson at Deliveroo said: “Home to some of the world’s best comedians, Liverpudlians have a wicked sense of humour and so do our local restaurants who jumped at the chance to launch the ‘Deliver-pudlian’ menus.”

Where: The ‘Deliver-pudlian’ menus launched in five local restaurants - Big Buns, PICNIC, Renshaw (Nduo Sushi), Spitroast, and Yum Cha - via the Deliveroo app and in-store this week and will run until the Grand Final on 13 May.