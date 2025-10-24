Photos of a “grossly contaminated” takeaway in Huyton show the kitchen covered in dirt, grease and rat droppings evident throughout the property.

Earlier this month, the LDRS reported on the Knowsley Council’s successful prosecution of Star Noodle.

Mei Ling Wang is the director of a company which previously operated Star Noodle in Huyton Village, and she pleaded guilty at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court (October 2) to six charges of breaching food safety regulations. Ms Wang was ordered to pay more than £4,000 in legal costs and fines.

Rat droppings and other objects found during food hygiene inspection at Star Noodle takeaway November 2024 | Knowsley Council/LDRS

The takeaway changed ownership in July 2025 and the new owners are not linked to the prosecution or any food hygiene breaches.

Shortly before the verdict, the LDRS submitted a Freedom of Information request to Knowsley Council to examine the details behind those breaches and can now reveal exactly why the business was closed down under its previous ownership.

An inspection carried out by environmental health officers on November 20 last year, found evidence of “rat activity” which posed an “imminent risk” to public health.

Rat droppings, food waste and other objects found during food hygiene inspection at Star Noodle takeaway November 2024 | Knowsley Council/LDRS

The subsequent report noted the former owners of Star Noodle voluntarily agreed to close down instead of being formally closed by means of a “hygiene emergency prohibition notice”.

The reports stated: “Rat droppings were found throughout the food business including the front of house area, kitchen and upstairs areas.

“The standard of cleaning in the kitchen was extremely poor. Some areas were grossly contaminated with grease, dirt, and detritus, which is likely to attract and encourage pests to the food business.

“Areas were extremely cluttered with disused items and waste which made it difficult to effectively monitor for pest activity. This waste is likely to also provide harbourage for pests.

“The business has failed to put in place adequate procedures to control pests. The building contains numerous gaps and holes which could allow pests to enter the premises and then move within the building.”

Grease and grime found during food hygiene inspection at Star Noodle takeaway November 2024 | Knowsley Council/LDRS

The investigation carried out by environmental health officers, found that inadequate precautions had been put in place to control pests and that the building had not been properly maintained.

As a result of the successful prosecution, Ms Wang was fined £1,382 – reduced to £983 due a guilty plea – and was ordered to pay £2,744.60 towards the council’s costs.

At the time, Cllr Shelley Powell, cabinet member for communities and neighbourhoods, said: “We will continue to identify and take action against any businesses who breaches food safety legislation.

““It’s there to protect the public and it’s our responsibility to enforce it.”