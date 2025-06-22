Police appeal after a woman was fatally stabbed in Bootle

Merseyside Police have issued a fresh appeal for information following the tragic death of a woman in Bootle on Friday, June 20.

Officers were called to a shop on Stanley Road, near its junction with Wadham Road, shortly after 5.05pm.

It had been reported a woman had sustained a stab wound to her torso after an assault inside the premises. Patrols attended the scene where they detained a man and seized a knife.

The 44-year-old victim was taken to hospital in a critical condition where she died a short time later.

Her next of kin were informed and are being supported by officers. The victim has not been named as some members of the immediate family need to be made aware.

A 47-year-old man from Widnes, who was arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place, fell ill soon after arrival into custody. He is being assessed and treated at hospital.

Following the woman’s death, the charge was upgraded to murder. The man remains in custody as enquiries continue.

Merseyside Police Det Insp Gavin Mulcahy said: It is desperately sad that a woman lost her life earlier today as a result of this incident.

"Our thoughts first and foremost are with her family, who are now left to grieve her loss in the most tragic of circumstances. They will be fully supported by specialist officers in the coming days and weeks."

Officers are urging anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident - particularly near Stanley Road, Wadham Road and Keble Road to come forward.

Det Insp Mulchahy added: "We are in the very early stages of our investigation but this is currently being treated as a domestic assault in which the suspect and victim knew each other, and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it."

They are especially keen to obtain any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage recorded around 5pm.

Merseyside Police contact: social media desk via X @MerPolCC or on Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’.

You can also report information via our website.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website.