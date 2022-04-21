Police CCTV appeal after ‘shocking’ attack on tourist in Liverpool city centre

The victim was followed from Matthew Street to Rainford Square.

An appeal has been made by Merseyside Police to help identify a man captured on CCTV in Liverpool city centre who they wish to speak to in connection with a ‘shocking and unprovoked’ assault.

A 35-year-old man, who was visiting the city, was punched and knocked to the floor in the attack.

It is believed the assault took place at around 1.50am on April 2 outside Hardy’s, in Rainford Square, after the victim was follwed from Mathew Street.

The victim is recovering at home after being treated in hospital for a serious neck injury.

Detective Inspector Chris Saidi said: “This was a shocking and unprovoked attack on a man who was visiting Liverpool, who had every right to go out and enjoy an evening without being subjected to this attack.

“If you recognise the man pictured, or witnessed any part of the incident, then do let us know as any information you hold could prove vital in our efforts to bring those responsible to justice.”

How to contact police