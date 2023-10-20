Police hunt two men on motorbike following Liverpool shooting

Two suspects have already been arrested following the apparent drive-by shooting at a house in West Derby.

Merseyside Police have arrested two men in connection with a shooting in West Derby on Thursday and are eager to track down two more males spotted on a motorbike at the time of the incident.

Shots were fired at a house on Central Drive at around 8.20am in the morning. No-one was injured but damage was caused to a wall and window at the property. The area was cordoned off and forensic investigators called in while officers also conducted house-to-house enquiries.

Two men, aged 30 and 34, have both been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life. They are currently in custody, where they will be questioned by detectives.

Police have also issued a CCTV image of two males on a distinctive green motorbike which was last seen heading away from Central Drive in the general direction of Croxteth Hall Lane at around 8.20am.

Detectives are keen to speak to anyone who believes they saw this distinctive green motorbike. Image: Merseyside Police

Detective Inspector John Mullen said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who believes they saw the bike in the area of Central Drive yesterday morning. Do you know where it went afterwards or who has been storing it? Please get in touch and let us know.

“Thankfully nobody was injured in this incident but we are committed to finding those responsible and bringing them to justice. It is vital that members of the public who saw or heard anything contact us as a matter of urgency so we can apprehend those responsible.”