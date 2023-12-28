List of 16 streets where you could be stopped and searched in Liverpool city centre.

Police patrol in the centre of Liverpool. Image: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

A 21-year-old man was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after being stabbed in the chest during the 'large-scale disturbance'. He was found at the junction of Church Street and Whitechapel, near to McDonald's, by a police patrol at around 5.30am.

Two other men also suffered knife wounds following what witnesses described as a 'mass brawl' involving two groups of males who left The Safehouse nightclub on Victoria Street and entered Peter Street. One of the men, in his 20s, was stabbed in the back and the second, also in his 20s, had a laceration to the head. Both took themselves to hospital.

A large cordon was put in place in Liverpool city centre and a number of roads were cordoned off as CCTV and witness enquiries were carried out by Merseyside Police. A mobile police station is currently in place in Lord Street.

A Section 60 Order, which gives officers enhanced stop and search powers, has also been issued for a section of the city centre and covers 16 streets. They are: Leeds Street, King Edward Street, New Quay, George’s Dock Gates, Strand Street, Liver Street, Argyle Street, Lydia Ann Street, Kent Street, Duke Street, Berry Street, Renshaw Street, Lime Street, St Georges Place, St Johns Lane and Byrom Street.

The order runs until 3pm on Thursday 28 December and extra officers will be in the city centre to provide a visible presence and deal with any incidents.

A map of the area of Liverpool city centre covered by the Section 60 Order. Image: Merseyside Police

Community Policing Inspector David Grant said: “We’re introducing this Section 60 as an extra response to provide us with the powers needed to stop and search people in the area after two men were injured and another man was left in a critical condition following a large-scale disturbance in Liverpool city centre.

“At around 5.30am patrols located a 21-year-old man at the junction of Church Street and Whitechapel with stab wounds to the chest. A further two males later self-presented at hospital with injuries. Following an investigation regarding the incident a number of measures are being taken to disrupt those who would hurt or attack anyone in our community.

“Such violence and the use of any weapons in our city is reckless and will not be tolerated. Extra officers will be in the area to search any individuals or groups causing such issues, and to provide reassurance to the vast majority of law-abiding people in the community.

“Such action isn’t about bothering anyone going about their daily business or preventing young people from meeting with friends. It’s simply about taking action to reduce violence and make sure that everyone can feel safe where they live.