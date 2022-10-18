Police investigate incidents at Anfield, Liverpool Council’s Chief Exec on state of affairs, Bootle MP calls for a four day working week.

Merseyside Police are working closely with Liverpool and Manchester City to investigate a number of reported incidents at their Premier League encounter at Anfield on Sunday.

Between them, clubs have reported incidents of coin throwing, vandalism, ‘vile’ chants and the windscreen of a team coach being cracked by a object thrown by fans.

On an afternoon of high tension, Liverpool put aside a poor start to the season to beat the reigning champions - the side with whom they have gone head-to-head for the title in recent seasons - 1-0 at Anfield.

Bad blood has surfaced between the clubs in recent years as the rivalry has grown and it was evident at the weekend.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Amid a ferocious atmosphere, City manager Pep Guardiola complained coins were thrown at him from the crowd as he reacted to Phil Foden having a goal disallowed following a VAR review. Tempers further boiled over on the touchline when Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was sent off for protesting about a decision.

Liverpool issued two statements after the game, the first condemning the coin-throwing and the second expressing deep disappointment at the behaviour of some City fans.

They highlighted “vile chanting” and vandalism - namely graffiti - referencing the Heysel and Hillsborough tragedies. City later said the windscreen of one of their team buses was cracked after being struck by an object as it left the stadium

Liverpool Council’s Chief Exec on state of affairs

Liverpool Council's new interim chief executive has said the authority might need "drastic transformation" to turn its fortunes around. Ms Grant, who has been appointed for an eight month period, said the council needs "good, strong leadership."

Bootle MP calls for a four day working week

