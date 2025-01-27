Ministry of Justice respond to claims that Southport killer Axel Rudakubana was attacked in prison

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 27th Jan 2025, 11:11 GMT
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 11:13 GMT
The Ministry of Justice has responded to claims that Southport killer Axel Rudakubana was attacked in his cell by prison inmates.

Social media was abuzz with rumours on Sunday that he had been attacked and allegedly beaten to a ‘pulp’.

The Ministry of Justice has quashed claims that Southport killer Axel Rudakubana was attacked in jail by prison inmates.
Merseyside Police/PA Wire

Rudakubana - who was 17-years-old at the time - carried out a frenzied knife attack during a Taylor Swift-themed children's holiday club class at the Hart Space on July 29, killing Alice Da Silva Aguiar, 9, Bebe King, 6, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7.

Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice da Silva Aguiar were killed by Axel Rudakubana
Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice da Silva Aguiar were killed by Axel Ruda | PA

However, responding to the claims, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice has confirmed the speculation to be unfounded.

He was sentenced last week to a minimum of 52 years for the "sadistic" murders of three young girls.

