Snow is predicted to fall across Liverpool and Merseyside this week.

As the temperature continues to plummet across Liverpool, Merseyside Police has issued some cold weather advice for car owners.

The force took to social media on Tuesday morning to urge the public to be 'extra careful' and ensure cars are not left unattended while they warm up.

During cold snaps, drivers often leave their vehicles running in driveways, or on the street, to help them defrost. An easy target for thieves.

The force also urged drivers to make sure windows, lights and mirrors are properly de-iced before setting off and to allow extra time for travel.

The temperature is set to fall to as low as -4°C across Merseyside and the Met Office has warned of "the prospect of snow" for many regions across the UK. Liverpool is no exception, with BBC Weather predicting snowfall in just a few days time.