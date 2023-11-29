Sleet and snow could hit Liverpool this week as the temperatures drops to minus four.

Liverpool could see snow this weekend as 'wintry showers' are on the way. Temperatures plummeted across Merseyside over the weekend and will continue to fall, dropping to a chilly -4°C.

The Met Office has warned of "the prospect of snow" for many regions across the UK and Liverpool is no exception, with BBC weather predicting snowfall in just a few days time.

"Band of sleet and snow"

According to BBC Weather: "This evening and tonight (Wednesday) will see largely clear skies for most, and it will be another cold night. A few patches of mist and fog are possible in places, however.

"Tomorrow (Thursday) will see a crisp, cold start with sunshine. Staying bright and dry through the day too with just a few patches of cloud around, and it will be another chilly day."

The remainder of the week will be cold with patches of fog, however, snow could fall throughout the weekend.

BBC Weather states: "On Saturday, patchy cloud and a few isolated wintry showers in places. Sunday may turn cloudy and a band of sleet and snow may move in from the west. This will then clear eastwards to reveal plenty of sunny spells later."

