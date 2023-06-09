The attack, sparked by false online rumours, had a significant impact on the life and wellbeing of the man, through no fault of his own.

Merseyside Police are reminding people of the dangers of spreading misinformation on social media, after false rumours spread online led to an innocent man being attacked by a gang.

Misleading allegations that a man had attempted to abduct and take photos of a child in Whiston began to be shared on social media on Tuesday, June 6, along with images of the suspected individual. It was also suggested that he was a member of the asylum seeker community living in temporary accommodation or hotels in the area - neither of which are true, police said.

The social media post began to spread within the local community, and the man was subsequently attacked by a ‘group of youths’ on Wednesday. Police attended the incident at Penny’s Pit Park in Rainhill, where they arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of taking indecent images of a child and took him into custody. After an investigation including thorough review of CCTV and mobile phone data, Merseyside Police confirmed that ‘no offences had been committed’ and the man was released with no further action.

Repeated warning: The police are now warning people of the dangers of spreading misinformation, which also led to a riot outside Knowsley’s Suites Hotel earlier this year.

Superintendent for Knowsley Karl Baldwin said: “I firstly want to say that we are completely satisfied that no offence was committed or attempted by this man. He did nothing wrong. Following extensive CCTV enquiries and from speaking to the person who reported the crime, detectives have determined that the facts of the matter were misreported on social media, as is so often the case.

“This incident has had a significant impact on the life and wellbeing of this man, through no fault of his own.

“For months, police and partners have warned that misinformation and speculation online have real world consequences that put innocent people in harm’s way.

“Sadly, this case is an example of this danger. Online speculation, misinformation and sharing can actually damage the outcome of investigations and cause unnecessary fear and consequent behaviour, so I would continue to ask people to be mindful of the damage that such actions can cause.

“Social media rumour, false information and speculation has clearly led to the assault of an innocent man and we are now carrying out a thorough investigation to find those involved and we are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

“Violence and intimidation, regardless of how people attempt to justify it, is never the answer. We will do all we can to hold those that have in this case, accountable.”

