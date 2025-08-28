Police issue update after a man fell from a motorway bridge on the M58.

Earlier today the M58 was closed between junctions 4 and 5 in both directions after reports a man fell from a motorway bridge.

Emergency services attended and treated the man.

Providing an update Lancashire Police said junctions 4 and 5 had reopened and the man has been taken to hospital.

The spokesperson said: “Earlier today we let you know that the M58 was closed between junctions 4 and 5, after a man fell from the motorway bridge.

“To update you, the man has now been taken to hospital, and the motorway is reopen.

“Thank you for your patience whilst the emergency services were in attendance.”