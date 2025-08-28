Breaking
Police issue update after man falls from bridge on M58
Police issue update after a man fell from a motorway bridge on the M58.
Earlier today the M58 was closed between junctions 4 and 5 in both directions after reports a man fell from a motorway bridge.
Emergency services attended and treated the man.
Providing an update Lancashire Police said junctions 4 and 5 had reopened and the man has been taken to hospital.
The spokesperson said: “Earlier today we let you know that the M58 was closed between junctions 4 and 5, after a man fell from the motorway bridge.
“To update you, the man has now been taken to hospital, and the motorway is reopen.