Police have issued warning ahead of today’s Liverpool FC vs Manchester United match.

They are working with Liverpool FC and Manchester United ahead of the Premier League game at Anfield today with kick off at 4.30pm.

With over 60,000 fans expected to attend the game, police will use a variety of policing tactics including highly visible police patrols as well as less visible measures such as plain-clothes officers to ensure everyone enjoys the occasion safely.

Chief Inspector Geoff Stewart said: “As with any game, a comprehensive and appropriate policing operation has been put in place ahead of the match.

“We have liaised with both clubs, as well as Liverpool City Council and transport partners to achieve this.

“These plans take into account a range of factors including any previous incidents and fixtures between the clubs.”

Tragedy chanting

He added: “Sadly, this fixture – and others – have seen people arrested after tragedy chanting and gestures have been witnessed by fellow fans, stewards and police officers.

“I want to make it very clear that football fans who chant about tragedies cause huge distress to those families and people directly affected.

“The tragic loss of life is not a subject for tribal point scoring, and this behaviour has absolutely no place in football.

“Regardless of team affiliation, we will continue to work with clubs to take action to identify and bring any perpetrators to justice.

“Both clubs have made direct contact with their fans on this issue and we are grateful for their support.”

The last time these two sides met at Anfield, Merseyside Police arrested eight people on suspicion of tragedy chanting.

Chief Inspector Stewart added: “We have vast experience policing this fixture and there will be a robust policing operation in place on the day with officers ready to deal with any incidents that might arise.

“It will be a busy operation, and we hope that fans attending the match will act as ambassadors for their clubs.”

Road closures

Those travelling to the game should plan their journey and give themselves plenty of time to get to the stadium as early as possible as road closures will be in place.