Police launch appeal after home attacked and set alight

Police are investigating after a house in Everton was deliberately set on fire during the early hours, with one person narrowly escaping injury.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Merseyside Police and Fire & Rescue teams are appealing for public assistance after a house in Everton was deliberately attacked on the evening of Friday, July 25.

Shortly after 10:20 pm, a man riding a scrambler bike reportedly got off the vehicle and threw a brick through a window on Roxburgh Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then poured petrol into the house and set it on fire before fleeing the scene on the bike, heading towards Hale Road.

Thankfully, the occupant was escorted from the property by fire crews and no injuries were sustained. The fire was quickly extinguished, preventing more serious damage.

A joint investigation by Merseyside Police and Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service is now underway.

Officers are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or captured relevant CCTV, dashcam, or doorbell footage to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Inspector Ben Wayment said: “We are in the early stages of an investigation and are appealing to anyone who was in the area at around 10pm onwards and witnessed the arson to contact police.

“This is a totally reckless act, especially with the recent incident where two people sadly lost their lives to such a mindless act. Let me be clear, arson puts the lives of residents in serious danger

“Thankfully no one was hurt from this mindless act which could have ended in a fatality.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity at around that time and witnessed the incident or has information then please get in touch.”

Information can be passed to Merseyside Police via @MerPolCC on X (formerly Twitter), by calling 101 with reference number 24000661812, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.