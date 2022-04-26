Police search for teenage girl, Abi, 16, missing from Everton home

The teen has been missing from home since Easter Sunday.

Police have re-issued an urgent appeal to the public as 16-year-old Abi Callaghan, from Everton, remains a missing person.

Abi, who is also known by the name Blu, has been missing from home since 17 April.

Police have said that she has many connections in the North West region, including Wigan, Wallasey, Bolton and Wrexham.

Abi is ft 4in tall, and of a slim build. She has long hair reaching down to her shoulders.

Abi Callaghan: Photo: Merseyside Police

She was last seen wearing a light blue halter-neck top, a brown jacket with a fur-lined collar, navy blue jogging pants and black shoes.

