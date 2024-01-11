Police to enforce new 20mph speed limits on Wirral roads - full list of roads affected
Despite most of the 2,000 responses to a public consultation being objections, thousands of Wirral roads are now under 20mph speed limits.
Merseyside Police will enforce controversial 20mph speed limits on more than 1,700 Wirral roads, in a bid to reduce deaths.
Despite most of the 2,000 responses to a public consultation being objections, the decision to go ahead with the new limits was made in 2022.
On Wednesday (January 10), Wirral Council confirmed speed limits introduced in the first phase of the road safety scheme over the summer of 2023 will now be managed by police. The second phase of the new limits on nearly 1,000 roads will be rolled out in 2024 with two more to follow.
Speed limits will now be enforced in parts of Wallasey, New Brighton, Bromborough, Prenton, Birkenhead, New Ferry, West Kirby, Caldy, Spital, Eastham, Claughton, Rock Ferry, Oxton, Seacombe, Woodchurch, Leasowe, Bebington, Port Sunlight, Gayton, and Heswall.
According to Wirral Council, 20mph limits are being brought in as part of a wider programme to reduce the number of casualties and deaths on Wirral’s roads and make roads in residential areas safer for children and families. Five people were killed on the roads in 2022 and over the last six years, 27 have been killed and 590 seriously injured.
However, the plans faced a backlash with a petition signed by more than 7,000 people and the local authority’s Conservative group later later calling for a pause and review of the policy except around schools and accident blackspots. This was voted down by the other political parties who argued it will save lives.
While the move has faced mass opposition from the public, some local residents are in support of the enforcing the new limits. On Wednesday (January 10), a 36-year-old man died on a busy Bromborough junction after his motorbike collided with a car. Local residents took to social media to discuss the tragic news, with one stating people in Wirral drive 'however they like' and 'nobody polices it'.
Others, however, believe the 20mph limits will increase congestion and accidents, and are unhappy that the council chose to 'ignore' the result of the consultation.
Protests by motorcycling groups took place in October and Wirral Council was accused of not listening 'to the residents they are elected to serve.' However, when councillors voted to move forward with the second phase of the scheme, the public seating area was largely empty.
Going forward, the council will look at some main roads that were included in the first phase as well as cul-de-sacs, which could potentially change back to 30mph. Council officers also acknowledged some mistakes had been made.
Below is the full list of 20mph roads that will be subject to police enforcement:
