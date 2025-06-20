A hostel for men requiring support to manage alcohol use could be about to relocate to a derelict former hotel in one of Liverpool’s most desirable areas.

Plans have been lodged to give the former Green Park Hotel on Greenbank Drive a new lease of life as a 24-bed facility to support people experiencing addiction.

The 117-year-old building was formerly used as a hotel, however it became economically unviable. As a consequence, the property was surrendered back to Liverpool Council in early 2022.

Having stood empty ever since, a harm reduction service managed in partnership with The Whitechapel Centre, Shap and the city council could now relocate its provision on Aigburth Drive to Sefton Park. A feasibility exercise was completed to determine whether redeveloping the existing building could meet the needs of residents and as a financially viable option.

Findings concluded the cost to redevelop the site on Aigburth Drive would be excessive and not fully meeting the needs of residents. The service recognises that some people who use alcohol may not be ready to stop using and become abstinent.

Their focus is on reducing the negative consequences of alcohol use rather than on eliminating. Each resident has a key-worker who agrees a plan with them and supports the service user to better manage the risk of harm associated with alcohol use and work towards being ready to live independently in their own accommodation.

The aim of the service is to increase individuals’ sense of confidence, independence and enable them to make positive changes in their lives. Support will be offered to help service users to access external services including; education, treatment services and independent or alternative living accommodation if appropriate.

According to a design and access document submitted to Liverpool Council, the original hotel dates back to 1908 and is constructed in solid brickwork with a traditional timber framed slate covered pitched roof with numerous valleys due to the presence of gablets. Originally an Edwardian cotton merchant’s house, the property is a 3-minute walk from Sefton Park and 1.4 miles from Mossley Hill train station.

Occupants to the scheme are placed in the scheme via referral form on The Whitechapel Centre’s website. Referrals are assessed and invited to face-to-face assessment with managers and decisions made in conjunction with staff team and senior managers based on inclusion and exclusion criteria.

The documents said the service is looking to relocate to the Green Park Hotel to give greater tools to support the men using the hostel. The report added: “Sefton Park is safe and familiar to them.

“They rightly regard Sefton Park as their home and potentially relocating the service to an area of the city that residents are not familiar with, would likely have a significant negative impact on them and their wellbeing.”