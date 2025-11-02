Peter Byrne/PA Wire

They said it could never happen again. Critics said it was a “national embarrassment.”

Liverpool Council’s handling of freedom of information requests has brought the local authority in for a whole host of criticism. It even prompted a sanction by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO).

Last month, I reported how city bosses were responding to a slap down by the ICO and its efforts to identify the root cause of the failings. A notice was served by the UK’s independent regulator for data protection and information rights to staff at the Cunard in response to the council’s performance on dealing with the number of FOI requests that have not been answered within the required 20 working days, and the backlog of requests the council currently has.

On October 21, I published my story in which Iolanda Puzio, the city’s director of law and governance and monitoring officer, said the council has already taken a number of steps over the past two years to address some of the challenges in this area. Less than 24 hours later, I received an email which cast doubt on that assessment.

The city council’s FOI team contacted me to say that after three months of waiting – well over the 20 working day response time – they had lost my request for information. I’d say you couldn’t write it if I hadn’t done so a day earlier.

The council receives in the region of 1,500 FOI requests a year, with a number based on similar themes, such as the council’s structure or spending on potholes. Ms Puzio’s report said the service relied on three agency staff until the end of last year and there was a gap between those staff leaving and permanent staff starting in post from January onwards.

She added: “The response rates during January 2025 were particularly poor and have impacted on the overall annual response statistics. This situation cannot be allowed to develop again, and close management control of the allocation process is one of the key learning points from this exercise.”

Alas, the situation has developed. This isn’t the first time us journalists have faced a lengthy wait for information.

My colleague Liam Thorp had to wait almost a year and a half for data around how city councillors used to get out of parking tickets. On some occasions, requests for information we make to the local authority often go unacknowledged or we receive confirmation it is being looked into late.

ICO requires the council to clear its backlog of 70 cases by January 8 or face being held in contempt of court. On this occasion, my request was for an environmental health report into what had gone wrong at a Chinese takeaway slapped with a shocking hygiene rating back in July.

A fresh request for the information was submitted on my behalf by the information team in the days after it was confirmed my first application was lost. To add insult to injury, despite a remarkable two day turnaround, I was told I couldn’t access the information I’d asked for.

The reply said: “This premises has only very recently been inspected and as such has not been notified of its rating or had the opportunity to appeal the rating. Therefore, the report cannot be released at this time.

“If you would like to ask for this information in 28 days we can look at this request again with a view to releasing the report.”