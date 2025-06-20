Demolition at Bootle Strand has officially begun marking the first phase of a major regeneration project.

Sefton Council said the transformation of the iconic shopping centre will revitalise the area and mark the next chapter for the town, writes the LDR service.

The Strand has been a central part of Bootle’s identity and economy since it opened in 1968.

It now stands as one of the focal points of Sefton Council’s regeneration programme, which aims to reshape the town centre into a more accessible, vibrant, and appealing destination.

Bootle Strand was purchased by Sefton Council seven years ago for £32.5m and the local authority laid out plans for a landmark regeneration project to ‘secure its future’. Plans were accelerated in March 2023 with the award of £20m as part of the government’s Levelling Up fund.

During the course of 2024, the canal-side wing of Bootle Strand has been evacuated and local businesses relocated to other parts of the town centre. Furthermore, Sefton Council launched Salt and Tar – an open air music and entertainment venue next to the canal – culminating in a weekend long festival in August headlined by international superstars, Tom Jones and Status Quo.

However, it is the development of Bootle Strand which is of most import to the council as it commits more resources into it’s flagship regeneration project. Additionally, as the town centre’s most significant social and economic draw, local residents have expressed their desire to see concrete results for the area.

The demolition marks the next step in for the Bootle Strand Transformation Project and is part of a broader vision for Bootle town centre. On-site works are now underway, with demolition and initial site works scheduled to continue through to December 2025.

Importantly, businesses located in and around the Strand will remain open and operational throughout the transformation, ensuring continued service for customers and support for the local economy.

Cllr Paulette Lappin, Sefton Council’s cabinet member for regeneration, skills and employment said: “This is a significant moment not just for Bootle, but for the whole of Sefton.

“The Strand has played an important role in the lives of generations, and now we’re laying the foundations for a future that reflects our community’s aspirations. Today’s progress is the result of years of collaboration, local insight, and determination to secure a brighter future.”

Sefton Council said phase one of the Bootle Strand Transformation Project will deliver high-quality public spaces, modern retail and leisure units, flexible business accommodation, improved transport links, and enhanced community and cultural facilities.

The project is supported by a £20 million grant awarded to Sefton Council from government alongside additional funding from the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority. As part of this, over £2m has already been invested by the combined authority in the acquisition, demolition, and layout costs for the Salt and Tar site.

Sefton Council said it remains committed to working closely with residents, businesses, and stakeholders throughout the development to ensure the transformation ‘truly reflects the needs and aspirations of the Bootle community’.

The local authority believes the project is already delivering social and economic impact for the area and is focused on jobs and education. Over the past year, it has supported 32 apprentice weeks and local jobseekers have accessed employment opportunities on the Project through Sefton@Work.

Cllr Mike Wharton, Liverpool City Region Combined Authority cabinet member for business, investment and trade, said: “Our investment in the Bootle Strand Regeneration is a great example of how we’re working in partnership with local councils to breathe new life into our town centres.

“This space was once underused, but it’s now becoming a real community asset by supporting local culture, creating opportunities, and helping to drive regeneration in Bootle. We’re proud to be backing projects that make a visible difference to people’s lives and places.”