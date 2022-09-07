Lizz Truss has chosen which ministers will be part of her Cabinet and a few hail from Merseyside.

Liz Truss’ cabinet: Who from Liverpool has been appointed and what are their responsibilities?

The highly anticipated part of Liz Truss’ first ministry is here and the MP for South West Norfolk has chosen her cabinet, including a few frontbenchers born or raised in the Merseyside region.

After five-weeks of hustings and leadership debates, Liz Truss has been officially declared as Prime Minister.

With her first round of Prime Minister’s Questions out of the way, Truss’ new cabinet will look to immediately tackle both the Cost of Living and Energy crisis.

LiverpoolWorld takes a look at those from the our region who will be sitting on the frontbench, and their political careers so far.

Thérèse Coffey - Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Health and Social Care

Therese Coffey was born in Billinge, Lancashire but raised in Liverpool. The Conservative MP for Suffolk Coast is an avid fan of Liverpool F.C.

In September 2019, Boris Johnson appointed Coffey as Secretary of State for Work and Pensions - the portfolio of which was previously held by Amber Rudd. Coffey retained her position on the front bench amidst Johnson’s cabinet reshuffle in February 2020.

Coffey identifies as Catholic and opposes the legalisation of same-sex marriage.

She voted against the Marriage (same-sex couples) Act in 2013 and again in 2019, when Northern Ireland considered the question.

Jake Berry - Chairman of the Conservative party and Minister Without Portfolio

James Jacob Gilchrist Berry was born in Liverpool in 1978 and is the MP for Rossendale and Darwen.

In 2019, Boris Johnson promoted Berry to Minister of State, allowing the 43-year-old to attend Cabinet meetings. He resigned from this position following Johnson’s Cabinet reshuffle in 2020.

Kit Malthouse - Secretary of State for Education

Kit Malthouse will become the fifth Education Secretary in under a year and the fourth in just over two months.

The MP for North West Hampshire was born in Liverpool and attended Sudley County Primary school and Liverpool College. In 2008, London mayor Boris Johnson chose Malhouse to be his deputy mayor for policing.

His ministerial career started in 2018 when he was appointed as Minister of State for Family Support by Prime Minister, Therea May.

Malthouse - who chaired an emergency COBRA meeting - was criticised for telling schools to stay open during the July heat wave of 2022.