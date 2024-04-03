Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On May 2, voters will go to the polls to choose who they want to lead the six-council Liverpool City Region Combined Authority. The elected Metro Mayor brings together the local authority areas of Halton, Knowsley, Liverpool, Sefton, St Helens and Wirral.

The region-spanning role oversees decisions and budgets related to transport, infrastructure investment, culture, and more. Labour's Steve Rotheram is the current incumbent and is campaigning for a third term. He has already announced a series of headline-grabbing pledges.

However, the Green Party, Conservatives and Liberal Democrats all have candidates in the running for the upcoming elections. The deadline for nominations is 4 PM on April 5. At the moment, those standing are:

Liverpool councillor Tom Crone for the Green Party .

for the . Jade Marsden is standing for the Conservatives .

is standing for the . Liverpool councillor Rob McAllister-Bell is standing for the Liberal Democrats .

is standing for the . Steve Rotheram will seek a third term as mayor for the Labour Party.

In mid-April, a mayoral booklet will be sent out to every registered elector in the Liverpool City Region with the candidates' manifestos for you to read. The term for the Liverpool City Region Mayor is four years. There will be another election in 2028.