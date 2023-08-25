The Food Standards Agency said ‘urgent improvement’ was needed at the city centre takeaway.

A much-loved Liverpool takeaway has been hit with a zero star rating for food hygiene, following a visit from the Liverpool City Council’s food inspectors.

Chicken Bazooka was handed the lowest possible hygiene rating after an inspection in July, and has been told ‘urgent improvement’ is necessary.

Some details of the inspection on July 27 have been released and show environmental health officials had concerns over the management of food safety, cleanliness and hygienic food handling.

On the menu: The chicken shop has been serving customers across Liverpool for more than twenty years, and is a popular spot for people on a night out. Menu items include pizza, kebabs and, of course, chicken.

Food hygiene report: The full details of the inspection have not yet been released, but information sent out with the zero star rating showed urgent improvement was necessary in all key areas.

Hygienic food handling: including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage - rated as ‘urgent improvement necessary’

including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage - rated as ‘urgent improvement necessary’ Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control to enable good food hygiene - rated as ‘urgent improvement necessary’

including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control to enable good food hygiene - rated as ‘urgent improvement necessary’ Management of food safety: System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future - rated as ‘urgent improvement necessary’