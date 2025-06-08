Google

A beloved Liverpool pub is set to close for major six-figure refurbishment work.

The Black Horse, a Greene King pub in Old Swan, will be reopening with a brand-new look and feel this summer following significant investment. Situated on Prescot Road, the pub will temporarily close to the public from 9 June whilst the refurbishment takes place, with the upgraded venue set to reopen its doors next month.

Key features of the investment include significant improvements to the exterior with the introduction of additional outdoor seating and new garden furniture, as well as festoon lighting. The revamped beer garden will be the perfect spot to enjoy a tipple in the sunshine, whilst sports enthusiasts can gather to watch top-quality sports fixtures.

The Black Horse, Liverpool | Google

The Black Horse will also receive a complete refresh inside to create a bright and modern layout for guests, and the indoor TV screens will be upgraded to ensure top-quality sports entertainment throughout the week. The toilets are also due to be fully redecorated, providing a contemporary new look and feel.