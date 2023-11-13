The much-loved French bistro has been serving customers in Liverpool since 2021.

A much-loved French bistro in Liverpool has announced its immediate closure.

Bouchon, located on the city centre's Castle Street, opened in 2021 but is now closed for good due to 'inflation' and 'the robber barons at the utility companies'.

The closure comes as a shock to customers, as the eatery has been promoting its Christmas menu.

In a statement on Twitter, on Monday a spokesperson for Bouchon said: "We’ve unfortunately had to take the difficult decision to close Bouchon from today… despite it being a great little restaurant the headwinds of inflation and the robber barons at the utility companies has made it financially unsustainable."

Part of the Liverpool-based Red & Blue Restaurants Group, which owns the likes of Bacaro and Hanover Street Social, Bouchon added that staff members have been offered jobs at other sites in the city.

The statement continued: "We’ll be in touch with everyone who has a reservation and try and move to our other restaurants, anyone who has paid a deposit who we can’t accommodate will get a full refund. Finally, thank you to everyone who has dined and supported us over the last two years."

Customers quickly shared their disappointment, with many praising the restaurant's 'excellent service' and stating the closure is a 'real loss' to Liverpool.