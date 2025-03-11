An unexpected power cut hit parts of Merseyside, affecting libraries, traffic lights, and residents.

People across parts of Merseyside were without electricity on Tuesday (March 11) due to an ‘unexpected power cut’.

In a statement shortly after 1.00pm, a spokesperson for Scottish Power said: “There is an unexpected power cut affecting the L21 and L30 postcode area of Liverpool and Bootle. Our engineers are onsite to find and fix the fault as quickly and as safely as possible.

“We are aiming to have your power restored by 11/03/2025, 15:12. We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”

Sefton Council said it had been notified of “power outages and traffic lights being out due to cable damage across Litherland”. A spokesperson said: “Traffic lights are currently out from Brooms Cross through to Sefton Road including Pendle lights, Cookson lights and also by Netherton fire station.

“Litherland Family Wellbeing Centre has also been affected and is now shut for the day. Please be assured that we are aware of the issue and are working hard with authorities to solve it.”

The council also stated that Netherton Library was closed.

As well as the L21 and L30 areas, Scottish Power said parts of L9, L20, CH21 and CH63 were impacted. According to Scottish Power’s website, power was restored shortly after 3.00pm.

LiverpoolWorld has contacted Scottish Power for further details.