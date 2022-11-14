Primark has launched its first-ever online shopping experience with a new click and collect service.

High street fashion retailer Primark has finally launched a new click-and-collect service after a years of resisting going online.

The budget chain lost more than £1bn in sales during the pandemic when it’s stores had to close and online retail boomed while the nations was locked down.

But Primark have now begun a trial of the click-and-collect service in 25 stores across the North West, including outlets in Liverpool, Birkenhead, Southport and Wallasey.

However, the service will initially be limited to children’s products only and there are no current plans to include a delivery service.

Kari Rodgers, Primark UK Retail Director, said: “We love our stores, and we believe that Click + Collect will help to bring more people to the high streets and shopping centres in which they’re located, benefiting everyone in the community.”

The trial brings together an extensive range of Primark kids’ products, with customers able to shop up to 2,000 items across baby, kids and decorative nursery products and toys, with hundreds of new items and ranges exclusive to Click + Collect. This includes essentials such as multipacks of bestselling products, as well as new items from Primark’s licence partners including Disney and larger nursery decor and toys.

As well as the exclusive ranges, customers of the smaller stores in the trial will benefit from access to ranges normally only found in larger flagship stores and customers will have, on average, access to twice as many options as today.

The trial is also looking to minimise excess packaging on the product, using paper wrap bands wherever possible. All orders will be delivered to the store in brown paper packaging or cardboard boxes sealed with paper tape (and paper void fillers if required) featuring the new Click + Collect branding and can be easily recycled at home after use.

Primark, Church Street, Liverpool.

Which Primark stores will offer the Click + Collect service

The 25 stores offering the service range from large city centre and out-of-town stores to smaller high street locations, including Liverpool, Southport, Birkenhead and Wallasey.

Birkenhead, Grange Road, CH41 6EA

Blackburn, The Mall Blackburn, BB1 7JG

Blackpool, Bank Hey Street, FY1 4RY

Bolton, Crompton Place Shopping, BL1 1EA

Broughton, Broughton Shopping Park, CH4 0DE

Burnley, Charter Walk Shopping Centre, BB11 1BB

Bury, The Rock Shopping Centre, BL9 0ND

Carlisle, English Street, CA3 8NX

Chester, Foregate Street, CH1 1HA

Huddersfield, New Street, HD1 2TR

Lancaster, Marketgate Shopping Centre, LA1 1JF

Liverpool, Church Street, L1 3AY

Llandudno, Parc Llandudno Retail Park, LL30 1PX

Manchester, Market Street, M1 1WA

Manchester, The Trafford Centre, M17 8AS

Oldham, Market Place, OL1 3AB

Preston, Fishergate Shopping Centre, PR1 8HJ

Sheffield, Meadowhall, S9 1ER

Sheffield, The Moor, S1 4PA

Southport, Chapel Street, PR8 1A E

E Stockport, Chestergate, SK1 1NT

Wallasey, Cherry Tree Shopping Centre, CH44 5TL

Warrington, Golden Square, WA1 1QB

Wigan, Standishgate, WN1 1UP

Wrexham, Regent Street, LL11 1RY

How to use Primark’s Click + Collect service