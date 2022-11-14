Primark launches first-ever click and collect service in Liverpool - full list of stores
Primark has launched its first-ever online shopping experience with a new click and collect service.
High street fashion retailer Primark has finally launched a new click-and-collect service after a years of resisting going online.
The budget chain lost more than £1bn in sales during the pandemic when it’s stores had to close and online retail boomed while the nations was locked down.
But Primark have now begun a trial of the click-and-collect service in 25 stores across the North West, including outlets in Liverpool, Birkenhead, Southport and Wallasey.
Most Popular
However, the service will initially be limited to children’s products only and there are no current plans to include a delivery service.
Kari Rodgers, Primark UK Retail Director, said: “We love our stores, and we believe that Click + Collect will help to bring more people to the high streets and shopping centres in which they’re located, benefiting everyone in the community.”
The trial brings together an extensive range of Primark kids’ products, with customers able to shop up to 2,000 items across baby, kids and decorative nursery products and toys, with hundreds of new items and ranges exclusive to Click + Collect. This includes essentials such as multipacks of bestselling products, as well as new items from Primark’s licence partners including Disney and larger nursery decor and toys.
Advertisement
As well as the exclusive ranges, customers of the smaller stores in the trial will benefit from access to ranges normally only found in larger flagship stores and customers will have, on average, access to twice as many options as today.
The trial is also looking to minimise excess packaging on the product, using paper wrap bands wherever possible. All orders will be delivered to the store in brown paper packaging or cardboard boxes sealed with paper tape (and paper void fillers if required) featuring the new Click + Collect branding and can be easily recycled at home after use.
Which Primark stores will offer the Click + Collect service
The 25 stores offering the service range from large city centre and out-of-town stores to smaller high street locations, including Liverpool, Southport, Birkenhead and Wallasey.
- Birkenhead, Grange Road, CH41 6EA
- Blackburn, The Mall Blackburn, BB1 7JG
- Blackpool, Bank Hey Street, FY1 4RY
- Bolton, Crompton Place Shopping, BL1 1EA
- Broughton, Broughton Shopping Park, CH4 0DE
- Burnley, Charter Walk Shopping Centre, BB11 1BB
- Bury, The Rock Shopping Centre, BL9 0ND
- Carlisle, English Street, CA3 8NX
- Chester, Foregate Street, CH1 1HA
- Huddersfield, New Street, HD1 2TR
- Lancaster, Marketgate Shopping Centre, LA1 1JF
- Liverpool, Church Street, L1 3AY
- Llandudno, Parc Llandudno Retail Park, LL30 1PX
- Manchester, Market Street, M1 1WA
- Manchester, The Trafford Centre, M17 8AS
- Oldham, Market Place, OL1 3AB
- Preston, Fishergate Shopping Centre, PR1 8HJ
- Sheffield, Meadowhall, S9 1ER
- Sheffield, The Moor, S1 4PA
- Southport, Chapel Street, PR8 1AE
- Stockport, Chestergate, SK1 1NT
- Wallasey, Cherry Tree Shopping Centre, CH44 5TL
- Warrington, Golden Square, WA1 1QB
- Wigan, Standishgate, WN1 1UP
- Wrexham, Regent Street, LL11 1RY
Advertisement
How to use Primark’s Click + Collect service
After browsing the Primark website and adding items to a virtual shopping basket, customers can choose a day to collect, up to seven days ahead, from their chosen store. Orders will be available for collection from two days after they have been placed with a £15 minimum order value and no delivery charge. Customers will be able to collect their order from a dedicated Click + Collect desk and pay for any other items they’ve picked up in-store.